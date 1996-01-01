Cow eye video posterior segment

Let's cut the eye into a frontal section, so we can look at the structures of the posterior segment, which is located behind the lens. Here we can see the back of the iris and the pupil. The dark area surrounding the iris is known as the ciliary body. The ciliary body helps to anchor the lens in place through the suspensory ligaments. Taking a look into the posterior half of the eye, this object is the lens. You can see that the lens is attached to a gelatinous sac. That's called the vitreous body. The vitreous body fills the posterior segment. It's in contact with this delicate yellow membrane That's the neural layer of the eye known as the retina. The retina contains the optic disc which is where axons from the retina leave the eye forming the optic nerve, which is cranial nerve too. The optic disc is known as the blind spot because photoreceptor cells aren't present here and therefore visual information cannot be received in this area. The retina, which is the neural layer, is in contact with the vascular layer called the choroid. And the choroid is in contact with the fibrous layer the sclera

