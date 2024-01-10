12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
Mark the following statements about the spinal cord as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. The posterior horn of spinal gray matter contains the cell bodies of motor neurons.
