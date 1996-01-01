Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback
An increase in blood solute concentration, as measured by the osmoreceptors of the hypothalamus, indicates a net loss of water in the body. The hypothalamus responds by both stimulating a thirst response and releasing antidiuretic hormone. Antidiuretic hormone directs the kidneys to recover more water during urine production. In this case, what two parts of a feedback loop are occurring in the hypothalamus?

