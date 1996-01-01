Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
Labor and delivery is one of the more dangerous normal physiological functions that humans perform. How does this danger relate to the concept of feedback loops?

