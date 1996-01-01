1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
The right hemisphere of the brain processes signals from sensory nerves on the left side of the body. Another way to say this is that sensory neurons are located ________________ to the hemisphere of the brain that processes them.
Ipsilateral
Medial
Contralateral
Lateral
