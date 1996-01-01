Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Body Sides
The right hemisphere of the brain processes signals from sensory nerves on the left side of the body. Another way to say this is that sensory neurons are located ________________ to the hemisphere of the brain that processes them.

