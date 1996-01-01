8. Joints
Joint Movements
Problem 8.13a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following best describes the function of the anterior cruciate ligament?
a. It prevents posterior displacement of the tibia on the femur.
b. It prevents the tibia from moving too far laterally on the femur.
c. It prevents anterior displacement of the tibia on the femur and hyperextension.
d. It improves the fit between the femur and the tibia.
