Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology22. Respiratory SystemLower Respiratory SystemGross structure of the lungs and pleurae

Lungs (Structures, Lobes, Coverings and Recesses) - Anatomy

Taim Talks Med
17
Was this helpful?
05:22
ANATOMY OF THE LUNGS
Neural Academy
372
02:07
Lung Anatomy
Nucleus Medical Media
452
15:16
Pleura (anatomy)
Sam Webster
332
12:21
Lungs (Structures, Lobes, Coverings and Recesses) - Anatomy
Taim Talks Med
17
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.