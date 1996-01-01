3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
Problem 3.15b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Each of the following statements about protein synthesis is false. Correct each to make a true statement.
b. A transcription factor must bind to the promoter region of a gene before the enzyme DNA synthetase is able to bind and begin transcription.
