28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Effects of Pregnancy on the Mother
Problem 27.1a
Textbook Question
Ms. Noble is in the first trimester of her pregnancy when she suddenly feels severe pain in her lower abdomen. She rushes to the hospital where it is discovered that she has an ectopic pregnancy. The physician wants to do immediate surgery, but Ms. Noble argues that the embryo could simply move to the uterus if they wait. What would you tell this patient?
