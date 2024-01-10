15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
Problem 15.13ab
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. The semicircular ducts are connected to the utricle, and the cochlear duct is continuous with the saccule.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice