Janine fell off her bike, cutting her knee and tearing the hyaline cartilage of her knee joint. At the doctor’s office, she is told the cuts will heal in a few weeks, but the cartilage will take months. Using what you know about tissues, why does the cartilage take longer to heal?
Cartilage is unable to regenerate because it lacks -blasts cells but epithelial tissue can regenerate.
Cartilage has limited blood supply while areolar tissue below the skin is vascular.
Cartilage has a more complex structure than epithelial or connective tissue proper, so it takes longer to heal.
The lacunae in cartilage make the healing process slower because the chondroblasts can’t move.
Watch next
Master Specialized Connective Tissues with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning