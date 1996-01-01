Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
Anatomy & Physiology4. Tissues & HistologySpecialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

Janine fell off her bike, cutting her knee and tearing the hyaline cartilage of her knee joint. At the doctor’s office, she is told the cuts will heal in a few weeks, but the cartilage will take months. Using what you know about tissues, why does the cartilage take longer to heal?

1
2:28m

