Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Covalent Bonds
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsCovalent Bonds
3:23 minutes
Problem 5b
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

Which of these molecules would you predict to have the largest number of polar covalent bonds based on their molecular formulas? a. C2H6O (ethanol) b. C2H6 (ethane) c. C2H4O2 (acetic acid) d. C3H8O (propanol)

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
77
Was this helpful?
4:28m

Watch next

Master Covalent Bonds with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
01:23
Animation: Nonpolar and Polar Molecules
Pearson
289
01:54
Animation: Covalent Bonds
Pearson
509
03:07
What Are Covalent Bonds
Mometrix Academy
181
1
04:28
Covalent Bonds
Jason Amores Sumpter
1188
24
03:15
Nature of Covalent Bonds
Teacher's Pet
90
03:25
Covalent Bonding Of Hydrogen, Oxygen & Nitrogen | Properties of Matter | Chemistry | FuseSchool
FuseSchool - Global Education
322
1
01:13
Chemical Bonding - Ionic vs. Covalent Bonds
RicochetScience
168
1
05:58
Nonpolar Covalent Bonds
Jason Amores Sumpter
993
22
06:59
Polar Covalent Bonds
Jason Amores Sumpter
963
14
04:13
Atomic Hook-Ups - Types of Chemical Bonds: Crash Course Chemistry #22
CrashCourse
647
2