Most cancers develop in epithelial tissues. Which epithelial tissue characteristic makes them prone to cancer?
Epithelial cells have polarity.
Epithelial tissue is avascular but innervated.
Epithelial tissue is supported by connective tissue.
Epithelial cells divide regularly.
