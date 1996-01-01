Ehlers-Danlos syndromes are a group of genetic conditions that affect the production of collagen. One symptom of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome can be hyper-elasticity of the skin (skin that stretches much more than normal). This symptom is due to changes in the connective tissue supporting the skin. Relate this symptom to the roles of different fibers in connective tissue:
Collagen is not elastic; the condition likely results in less collagen, allowing skin to stretch more than usual.
Both elastic and reticular fibers are elastic; the condition likely results in higher concentrations of these.
Collagen has highly elastic properties; the condition must result in an overproduction of collagen.
Both A and B are correct.
