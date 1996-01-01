4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Tissues & Histology
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is something that a histologist would NOT be expected to do?
A
Utilize a light microscope to inspect a biopsy of suspected cancerous tissue to detect cellular abnormalities.
B
Prepare a sample of lung tissue using the Gram stain technique to identify presence of bacteria.
C
Conducting a cardiac tissue bypass surgery to replace damaged tissue & restore normal blood flow to heart.
D
Analyze cellular structure & ECM of a bone biopsy to help in diagnosis of osteoporosis.
35
1
