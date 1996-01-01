Anatomy & Physiology
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
The four heart chambers & valves
Problem
The interventricular septum forms a dividing wall between the __________.
A
left atrium and left ventricle
B
right atrium and right ventricle
C
left and right atria
D
left and right ventricles
E
right ventricle and left atrium
Lab Assistant Video: Using Blood Flow to Identify Major Structures of the Heart
by Pearson
132 views
Hide transcripts
Pathway of Blood Through the Heart
by Pearson
1
128 views
Hide transcripts
The Circulatory System : The Heart
by Professor Dave Explains
127 views
Hide transcripts
