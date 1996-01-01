15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
Problem 27
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For a few seconds after you ride the express elevator from the 20th floor to the ground floor, you still feel as if you are descending, even though you have come to a stop. Why?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Neuroscience: Vestibular System with a bite sized video explanation from Neuroscientifically ChallengedStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 2 videos