Ori overhears his study partners discussing a feedback loop where Substance M is released, and the more Substance M is released the more is generated. They note that humans don’t release Substance M all the time, only when the pathway is activated. What type of feedback loop is this and why?
Negative feedback because it’s the most common.
Negative feedback because the process is returning the body to the set point.
Positive feedback because the amount of the substance is increasing.
Positive feedback because the process increasingly moves away from the starting condition.
