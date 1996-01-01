23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Mouth
Problem 22.9c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The three pairs of salivary glands are the parotid, submandibular, and sublingual glands.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos