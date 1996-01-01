Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Place the following events in the order in which they occur during sound transmission.
  1. Tympanic membrane vibrates.
  2. Internal ear fluids are set in motion.
  3. Hearing receptors are stimulated.
  4. Ossicles of the ear vibrate.
  5. Auditory cortex is stimulated.

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.