28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fertilization
Problem 27.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Number the sequence of events in fertilization.
________ Formation of male and female pronuclei
________ Acrosomal reaction
________ Rejection of sperm
________ Binding of sperm cells
________ Cortical reaction
________ Fusion of pronuclei
