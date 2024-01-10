18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
Problem 17.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the following terms with the correct definition.
____Auricle
____Aorta
____Coronary sinus
____Papillary muscle
____Fossa ovalis
____Pectinate muscle
____Venae cavae
____Pulmonary trunk
____Chordae tendineae
____Pulmonary veins
a. Drainage point for the coronary veins
b. Extensions that attach papillary muscles to valves
c. Remnant of a hole present in the fetal interatrial septum
d. Two largest veins of the systemic circuit
e. Flaplike extension from the right or left atrium
f. Finger-like projections of ventricular muscle
g. Main artery of the pulmonary circuit
h. Veins that drain the pulmonary circuit
i. Largest artery of the systemic circuit
j. Ridges of muscle in the atria
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos