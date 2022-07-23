Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Definition Enzymes are biological catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions in living organisms. They are typically proteins, although some RNA molecules can also function as enzymes. Enzymes lower the activation energy required for reactions, allowing them to occur more rapidly and efficiently, which is crucial for maintaining life processes. Recommended video: 02:55 02:55 Enzymes

Active Site The active site of an enzyme is a specific region where substrate molecules bind. This site has a unique shape and chemical environment that facilitates the conversion of substrates into products. The interaction between the enzyme's active site and the substrate is often described by the 'lock and key' model, where the enzyme (lock) is specifically shaped to fit the substrate (key). Recommended video: 02:37 02:37 Active Transport