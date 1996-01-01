Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Chemistry
Basic Chemistry
Potential vs Kinetic Energy
Problem
Which of the following best defines potential energy?
A
Potential energy is energy that travels in waves. It includes visible light and radio waves.
B
Potential energy is energy that cannot be converted to kinetic energy.
C
Potential energy is stored energy that has the capacity to do work but is not presently doing so.
D
Potential energy is energy in action, seen in the constant movement of the tiniest particles of matter, as well as in larger objects.
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Kinetic Energy and Potential Energy
by Professor Dave Explains
1
254 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.