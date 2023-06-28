3. Energy & Cell Processes
Interphase
A biochemist measured the amount of DNA in cells growing in the laboratory and found that the quantity of DNA in a cell doubled a. between prophase and anaphase of mitosis. b. between the G1 and G2 phases of the cell cycle. c. during the M phase of the cell cycle. d. between prophase I and prophase II of meiosis.
