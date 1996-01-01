Anatomy & Physiology
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Capillary Exchange
Capillary exchange and bulk flow
Problem
The vessels that exhibit the lowest level of permeability are the __________.
A
fenestrated capillaries
B
continuous capillaries
C
capillaries found in the glomerulus of the kidney
D
sinusoid capillaries
