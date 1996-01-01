Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Types of Muscle Tissue
Multiple Choice

Striations are a feature shared by skeletal and cardiac muscle, but they are not present in smooth muscle. Based on what you know about the functions of these three types of muscle, what do you think the presence of striations indicates about the muscle it is found in?

