16. Endocrine System
Endocrine Organs Practice Problems
12 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which division of the autonomic nervous system releases acetylcholine at both preganglionic and postganglionic fibers?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following secretes insulin and glucagon that regulate blood glucose levels?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pituitary gland is an endocrine gland that secretes the following hormones, except:
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The follicular cells of the thyroid gland secrete thyroid hormone, while the parafollicular cells secrete:
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following organs in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenocortical axis is not accurately matched with the hormone they release?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hormones secreted by the adrenal medulla play a crucial role in which of the following important physiological functions?