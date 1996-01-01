6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements describes endochondral ossification?
A
Osteoblasts lay down bone tissue on the cartilage.
B
It begins with the development of mesenchymal cells.
C
Osteoblasts produce bone matrix.
D
This process is responsible for the formation of flat bones.