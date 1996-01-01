21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
An individual became seriously ill as a result of an infection. The patient recovered after extended therapy. Following one, the same disease attacked other individuals epidemically, but the person, fortunately, did not acquire any signs of infection. What kind of immunity does the individual develop?
An individual became seriously ill as a result of an infection. The patient recovered after extended therapy. Following one, the same disease attacked other individuals epidemically, but the person, fortunately, did not acquire any signs of infection. What kind of immunity does the individual develop?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Artificially acquired active immunity
B
Artificially acquired passive immunity
C
Naturally acquired active immunity
D
Naturally acquired passive immunity