Anatomy & Physiology
Which of the following statements about receptor-mediated endocytosis is incorrect, and why?
Clathrin-coated pits form on the plasma membrane to concentrate specific receptor-ligand complexes.
The adaptin protein complex is essential for the recruitment of clathrin to the plasma membrane.
Dynamin is required for the scission of clathrin-coated vesicles from the plasma membrane.
Caveolae-mediated endocytosis involves the clathrin and adaptin complex for vesicle formation.