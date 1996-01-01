17. Blood
Blood Types
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the change that occurs in hemoglobin in sickle cell anemia when either oxygen is unloaded or the oxygen content in the blood decreases below normal?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hemoglobin becomes circular in shape
B
Hemoglobin undergoes polymerization
C
Hemoglobin remains unaffected
D
None of these