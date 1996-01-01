19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Flow
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following factors causes arterioles to have the highest increase in resistance and a significant decrease in blood pressure?
A
Their small diameter and ability to dilate
B
Their large diameter and ability to dilate
C
Their small diameter and ability to constrict
D
Their large diameter and ability to constrict