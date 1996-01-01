10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Achilles tendon is a strong fibrous tissue that connects the calf muscles (gastrocnemius and soleus) to the heel bone (calcaneus). Which movement is primarily facilitated by the Achilles tendon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dorsiflexion of the ankle.
B
Inversion of the foot.
C
Eversion of the foot.
D
Plantar flexion of the ankle