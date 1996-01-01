13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Organization of Sensory Pathways
13. The Peripheral Nervous System Organization of Sensory Pathways
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
When two different sensory information share neural pathways within the spinal cord, which of the following may happen?
When two different sensory information share neural pathways within the spinal cord, which of the following may happen?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can result in stronger receptor potential.
B
It can result in a mixing or confusion of signals.
C
It can cancel the signal sent by the receptors.
D
None of the above.