14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The inferior mesenteric ganglion provides sympathetic innervation to various organs in the lower part of the abdominopelvic cavity. Which organs are included in its innervation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Liver and gallbladder
B
Kidneys and urinary bladder
C
Spleen and pancreas
D
Large intestine and sex organs