19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the tunica externa of blood vessels is damaged, which of the following functions is compromised?
The ability to accommodate changes in blood volume.
The absorptive capacity of the blood vessels.
The capacity to filter nutrients.
The ability of the blood vessels to secrete hormones.