19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Flow
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following does not demonstrate a neural mechanism for regulating cardiovascular function?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increasing cardiac output through sympathetic innervation
B
Stimulating cardiac output through angiotensin II
C
Increasing heart rate due to fear
D
None of the options are correct