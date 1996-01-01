19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Blood Pressure
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best explains the term 'Arteriosclerosis'?
Which of the following statements best explains the term 'Arteriosclerosis'?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Arteriosclerosis refers to a group of diseases that involve the thickening and hardening of the walls of arteries, leading to reduced blood flow
B
Arteriosclerosis is a genetic disorder that affects arteries supplying blood to the heart muscles
C
Arteriosclerosis is a condition characterized by inflammation of the arteries
D
Arteriosclerosis refers to changes in the walls of large arteries due to lipid deposition