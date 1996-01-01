17. Blood
Blood Testing
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following definitions of the heart cycle is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is the sequence of events that occur in the heart during one complete heartbeat.
B
It is the sequence of events that occur in the heart during one pulmonary circulation.
C
It is the sequence of events that occur in the heart during one systemic circulation.
D
It is the sequence of events that occur in the heart between two complete circulations.