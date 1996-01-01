4. Tissues & Histology
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
This change in epithelial cells is brought about by chronic irritation and injury. Histological change is observed where the resident epithelial cells are replaced by nonindigenous epithelial cells in the affected organ:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Anaplasia
B
Dysplasia
C
Metaplasia
D
Hyperplasia