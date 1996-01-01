14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
When adrenal medullae release epinephrine and norepinephrine into the bloodstream, the effects last longer primarily because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The enzymes MAO and COMT are present in the bloodstream.
B
The bloodstream contains a higher concentration of norepinephrine and epinephrine.
C
The enzymes MAO and COMT are absent in the bloodstream.
D
None of these.