22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The functional relationships between volume changes and gas flow into and out of the lungs are governed by the principles of Boyle's law and the mechanics of respiration. Which of the following statements accurately describes the relationship between volume changes and gas flow according to Boyle's law?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When the volume of the lungs increases, the pressure inside the lungs decreases, and vice versa. This pressure difference drives the flow of gases into and out of the lungs.
B
When the volume of the lungs increases, the pressure inside the lungs increases, and vice versa. This pressure difference drives the flow of gases into and out of the lungs.
C
When the volume of the lungs increases, the pressure inside the lungs remains constant. This pressure difference drives the flow of gases into and out of the lungs.
D
When the volume of the lungs increases, the pressure inside the lungs is unrelated to gas flow into and out of the lungs.