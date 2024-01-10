18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct regarding the end-systolic volume:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The volume of blood ejected from the ventricle with each cardiac cycle
B
The volume of blood that remains in the ventricle after systole
C
The volume of blood in the ventricles before the heart contracts
D
None of the above