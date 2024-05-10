Anatomy & Physiology
Which of the following statements accurately describes the role of the hypothalamus in autonomic nervous system regulation?
The hypothalamus directly innervates peripheral organs to control autonomic functions.
The hypothalamus integrates autonomic functions through its connections with the limbic system and brainstem.
The hypothalamus releases neurotransmitters directly into the bloodstream to modulate autonomic activity.
The hypothalamus is solely responsible for the activation of the parasympathetic nervous system.