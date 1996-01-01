23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Mouth
Functional Anatomy: Mouth
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
1. Enamel a. It contains nerves and blood vessels, supplying nutrients to the tooth.
2. Dentin b. It covers and protects the tooth crown.
3. Pulp c. It covers and protects the tooth root, anchoring it to the jawbone.
4. Cementum d. It provides structural support and the bulk of the tooth.
Which of the following options includes the correct matching of the various components of a tooth mentioned above with their functions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-a, 2-d, 3-b, 4-c
B
1-a, 2-b, 3-c, 4-d
C
1-c, 2-d, 3-a, 4-b
D
1-b, 2-d, 3-a, 4-c