25. Urinary System
Urine Storage and Elimination
25. Urinary System Urine Storage and Elimination
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sarah, a 30-year-old woman, is experiencing frequent and urgent urination. She finds herself needing to empty her bladder more often than usual and sometimes struggles to hold her urine until she reaches the bathroom. She also notices a sudden and strong urge to urinate, even when her bladder is not full.
Which of the following best describes the condition Sarah is experiencing?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Urinary incontinence
B
Urinary retention
C
Urinary fistula
D
Overactive bladder