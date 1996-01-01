20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Jenny notices enlarged lymph nodes in the right axillary region and consults her doctor. Following an examination, the doctor discovers a tumour in her right breast and informs her that the tumor cells have metastasized. Explain how the tumor cells get to the lymph nodes during metastasis.
A
Through the bloodstream
B
Direct migration through tissues
C
Invasion of nearby cells
D
Entering lymph vessels