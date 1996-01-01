25. Urinary System
Urine Storage and Elimination
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the act of micturition is true?
A
The urinary bladder contracts, followed by the contraction of the external sphincter, so that urine is flushed out.
B
The urinary bladder contracts, followed by the relaxation of the external sphincter, so that urine is flushed out.
C
The urinary bladder relax, followed by the relaxation of the external sphincter, so that urine is flushed out.
D
The urinary bladder relax, followed by the contraction of the external sphincter, so that urine is flushed out.