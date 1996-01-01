27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Anatomy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The seminal vesicles, the prostate gland, and the bulbourethral glands are the accessory glands of the male reproductive system. Which of the following best describes the role of these accessory glands in the male reproductive system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Generating sperm cells
B
Secreting testosterone
C
Producing semen
D
Facilitating the maturation of sperm cells